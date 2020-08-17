Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Electric Treadmill with Auto Incline, LCD and Pulse Monitor, Bluetooth Speakers, Body Fat Calculator and USB Charging – SF-T7909



Price: $657.99

Pack a powerful cardiovascular routine in a slim package with the SF-T7909 Optimal Incline Treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness. Powered by a 1.5-peak horsepower motor, this indoor treadmill can achieve speeds between 0.6 mph to 7.5 mph. Made for walking and running, it has 12 levels of automatic incline—up to a 12 percent increase. Use the handlebar controls to easily adjust speed and incline on the compact treadmill. Soften impact on joints when your foot strikes the shock absorption-equipped running deck (48.5L x 16.5W). Keep your balance steady with the handlebars that have integrated quick speed and incline buttons. Use the front-mounted handle bars for added support while you walk. Built for challenging workouts, this machine has a weight capacity of 220 lb. Grab on to the pulse grips to register your heart rate with the machine. Use the onboard performance monitor to track time, speed, distance, calories burned, and heart rate. Place your phone, tablet, or music player on the built-in device holder. Charge your favorite personal devices with the on-frame USB port. You can also connect a device to the home treadmill via Bluetooth to play your favorite music with the built-in speakers. Use the included body fat mode to tailor workouts to your Body Mass Index (BMI). Take advantage of 12 pre-programmed workouts to vary your exercise routine on the incline treadmill. After your workout, fold the frame and handlebars flat to save space. Easily glide the space-saving treadmill across your home with its convenient transportation wheels. 26L x 30W x 54H Folded Dimensions.

Automatic incline: never be afraid to take your workout to the next step. Switch up your walking and running routine with 12 levels of automatic incline to an incredible 12 percent increase.

Connectivity: use the built-in tablet holder with USB port to charge your mobile device as you work out. Play music on the speakers when you connect your phone, MP3 player, or tablet via Bluetooth.

Ultra-wide running belt: 48.5 inch x 16. 5 inch running belt provides ample space for your most intense workouts

Multiple transportation wheels: The SF-T7909 include 4 wheels for easy portability and maneuverability

Performance monitor: keep Track of essential workout data, including time, speed, distance, calories burned, and heart RATE, on one simple screen.

Running modes: this cardio machine has 12 pre-programmed workouts, A body-fat calculator for bema-targeted workouts, and select modes with time, distance, and heart-rate targets.

Robust motor: This home Use treadmill is designed for walking and running. Made with a 1.5-Peak horsepower motor, you can dash up to 7.5 MPH.