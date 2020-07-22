Sunny Health & Fitness Electric Treadmill with 11 MPH Max Speed, LCD and Pulse Monitor,Auto Incline, 285 LB Max Weight, Speakers and Body Fat Function



Price: $879.98

(as of Jul 22,2020 23:43:22 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Sunny Health & Fitness Performance Treadmill with Auto Incline – SF-T7874

About Sunny Health & Fitness

For over 18 years, Sunny Health and Fitness has helped our customers achieve their unique fitness goals.

We take great pride in being a premier distributor of high quality health and fitness products carrying only the finest exercise equipment to ensure efficiency while you work out.

Sunny Health and Fitness’ commitment to your fitness success keeps us motivated to continue to provide products that help you become better.

Sunny Health & Fitness Performance Treadmill, High Weight Capacity with 15 Levels of Auto Incline, MP3 and Body Fat Function – SF-T7874



By Sunny Health & Fitness

Challenge your speed and endurance with the Performance Treadmill with Auto Incline by Sunny Health and Fitness. Powered by a 3-peak horsepower motor, this foldable treadmill supports speeds from 0.6mph to 11mph. Increase your workout intensity by adjusting the 15 levels of automatic incline.Change speed and incline values instantly with the large quick buttons and handrail controls. Use the 7-inch performance display to track your time, heart rate, distance, incline, and calories burned.

18W x 54L running deck, supports up to 285 lb, and is equipped with shock absorption technology

Treadmill supports speeds from 0.6mph to 11mph

7-inch performance display to track your time, heart rate, distance, incline, and calories burned

Enjoy 14 preset workout modes and 3 customized user programs

Get your heart-rate data in real time when you grab the pulse grips during your exercise

Plug your smart device into the motorized treadmill via the 3.5mm auxiliary port to play your favorite music

Move the foldable treadmill from room to room with the easy-to-use transportation wheels

Integrated shock absorption technology in the running deck reduces the impact on your knees and joints while in use

Performance Monitor

The back-lit LCD tracks your speed, time, heart rate, distance, calories and incline. Enjoy 14 preset workout modes and 3 customized user programs. Increase your workout intensity by adjusting the 15 levels of automatic incline on the home treadmill.

Pulse Sensors

Grab the easy-to-reach pulse grips while exercising to track your heart rate in real time. Use the heart-rate data to customize your preset and custom workout programs.

Handrail Quick Buttons

Easily adjust treadmill speeds to 3 mph, 6 mph, or 9 mph with the speed quick buttons. Use the incline quick buttons to adjust the incline levels to 5 percent, 10 percent, or 15 percent.

Bottle Holders

Stay hydrated during even the most demanding workouts. The convenient dual cup holders keep your favorite refreshing beverages within arm’s reach! Proper hydration will ensure your health and workout performance stays at optimum levels.

Built in Speakers

Bring the entertainment along for your workout. Connect your smart device and play songs through the integrated loud speakers via the 3.5mm auxiliary port.

Wide Running Deck W/ Shock Absorbpion

The motorized treadmill has a 3-peak horsepower motor that supports running speeds from 0.6 mph to 11 mph. Push yourself to the limit on the sizable (18.1W x 54.3L inch) running deck and the electric treadmill’s 15 levels of automatic incline. The integrated shock absorption technology in the running deck reduces the impact on your knees and joints while you run.

Soft Drop System

Prevent hard crashes and damage to your home floors with the included soft-drop protection. When releasing the running deck from its folded position, the deck descends slowly and quietly to the floor,

Foldable

Easy fold design locks and holds running deck upright while the soft drop system slowly lowers deck to the floor. Built in transportation wheels provide easy portability. Simply tilt and roll out for use or away for storage, no need for heavy lifting or muscle strain.

Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Number of programs

14 Programs

9 Programs

15 Programs

15 Programs

36 Programs

Pulse Sensors

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Foldable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Speed range

0.6 – 11 MPH

0.6 – 11 MPH

0.5-7.5 MPH

0.5-7.5 MPH

0-12.6 MPH

Incline levels

15 Levels

1-15% incline range

1-15% incline range

3 levels

15 Levels

I/O Connections

Ear phone jack, Speakers

Ear phone jack, Speakers

USB Charging Station

USB Charging Station

NA

Max user weight

285 lb

285 lb

220 lb

220 lb

285 lb

Shock absorption

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

You May Also Like

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

CONTROLLED INTENSITY: With up to 11 mph of speed & 15 levels of automatic incline, make easy and instant adjustments to speed and incline with the quick buttons and handrail controls.

7-INCH PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Easily monitor your speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate—all on one 7-inch display. Use the digital monitor to cycle between 14 preset workouts.

LOUD SPEAKERS: Bring the entertainment along for your workout. Connect your smart device and play songs through the integrated loud speakers via the 3. 5mm auxiliary port.

MAXIMUM PORTABILITY: After you finish your workout, fold the running deck upright to save on space. Use the thick transportation wheels to move the running treadmill across your in-home surfaces.