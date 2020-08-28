Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna SpaceFlex Motorized Running Treadmill with Auto Incline, Wide Treadmill, Space Saving Folding and Walking Treadmill



Keep your treadmill close, but your goals closer with the space Flex motorized Treadmill. Low inertia profile design, for a more realistic energy response with every foot strike. The sleek modern design has built in speakers and aux cable to connect and play music during your workout. Sub port allows you to Charge your device while working out. Stay on track and move closer to reaching your goals with the low profile Asuna 7750 Space Flex motorized Treadmill. Product dimensions: 55. 5 x 28 x 48 inches. Folded dimensions: 19L x 28W x 57H

DESIGN: State of the art modern design offers large deck space to run or walk, but compact enough to fit in most areas of the home. 6 separate LED windows clearly display all the important workout data i.e. Incline level, Heart Rate, Calories, Time, Distance, Step Count, Speed.

CONSTRUCTIONS: Sturdy handrails are available to assist getting on and off the treadmill. Textured deck rails allows user to place feet securely on both sides of the treadmill deck. Folding tablet bracket securely holds mobile devices.

PERFORMANCE: Control functions are user friendly with easy to reach start and stop buttons. Quick speed and incline buttons. 8 built in workout programs or create your own workout with the 3 user customizable programs. Ergonomic vertical handles with pulse sensors accurately read your heart rate.

FITNESS: Reach a maximum speed of 8 miles an hour with the powerful motor. 12 levels of incline will automatically go up and down with the easy to reach buttons. Integrated shock pads minimized the ground reaction resulting in less impact on the joints.

CONVENIENCE: Folds completely flat and stands upright by itself, against a wall or flat surface. Non-marking transportation wheels make moving in and out easy and convenient.