Sunny Health and Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Compact Walking Treadmill with LCD Monitor Bundle with Tech Smart USA Fitness & Wellness Suite, Workout Sport Towel and 1 Year Extended Protection Plan



Price: $259.00

Sunny Health and Fitness AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full Sunny Health and Fitness USA WARRANTY

Sunny Health and Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Compact Walking Treadmill with LCD Monitor

Tracking your progress is simple with the Digital Monitor screen! Displaying your Time, Distance, Speed, Calories, and Scan mode, you will be able to see your results to keep you motivated and on pace.

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Sunny Health and Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Compact Walking Treadmill with LCD Monitor | Tech Smart USA Fitness & Wellness Suite (Includes: WEYV, Yoga Vibes and Daily Burn Digital Downloads) | Workout Cooling Sport Towel | 1 Year Extended Protection Plan

1 Year Extended Protection Plan in ADDITION to the Included FULL Manufacturer WARRANTY