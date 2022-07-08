Sunny Balwani will likely spend a number of years in jail when he is sentenced later this year.

Sunny Balwani was prosecuted separately from former US biotech star Holmes, whose prosecution took place in the very same courthouse. It ended in January with a guilty judgment for four counts of deceiving investors into investing money in what she advertised as a groundbreaking blood-testing technology. Holmes was a former US biotech star.

However, the jury acquitted her on four accusations and was unable to decide on three other charges after hearing weeks’ worth of often difficult evidence.

Sunny Balwani Is Theranos’ Ex-President

Sunny Balwani has refuted Holmes‘ accusations that he was physically and emotionally abusive to her throughout their love connection during her trial. In a market filled with the remains of failed businesses that once promised great riches, Holmes and Balwani are two unusual cases of IT CEOs who are being charged with failing to prevent a firm from going down.

The focus of her trial was on how difficult it is to distinguish between the hustle that defines the field and pure criminal dishonesty. In September, she will get her punishment. was found guilty of cheating clients and investors at the shattered blood-testing firm on Thursday.

Sunny Balwani was found guilty by the jury on all 12 fraud charges brought by federal prosecutors, a courtroom official in San Jose, California’s Silicon Valley, said AFP. In a federal courtroom in San Jose, US prosecutor Robert Leach told the jury that Balwani ran the company with Holmes and that the two were “partners in everything, even their crime.”

However, 57-year-old Balwani’s lawyer Stephen Cazares said that his client never engaged in fraud and was optimistic about Theranos’ prospects.

The prosecution said that despite knowing the technology did not perform as promised, Holmes and Balwani continued to sell it as revolutionary to customers and the financiers who invested money in the business.