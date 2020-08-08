SUNITEC Hands Free Bluetooth for Cell Phone Car Kit – Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Car Speaker AUTO Power ON Support Siri Google Assistant Voice Guidance Receiver for Car Handsfree Speakerphone – BC980



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 02:32:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Package Content

1x BC980SA hands free car kit

1x Car charger

1x USB cable

1x User manual

1x Maintenance card

Operation Frequency Band: 2.4GHz~2.48GHz unlicensed ISM band

Battery: 650mA, BL-5B, rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Distraction-Free Driving Experience



Convenient & Safe

SUNITEC handsfree bluetooth for cell phone is specially designed for those who keen on convenient, free and unlimited ways of communication.

Can connect 2 phones simultaneously, you can take care work and life at the same time.

Once the Bluetooth match is made, it will be automatically made next time.

It can serve as a speaker on the conference table.

You can tie it to your bag or your bike with a string, so that you can take it to everywhere you want.

A wonderful gift for your lovers and friends.

The Most Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound.

Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

2 watt speaker delivers a clear and loud voice even in noisy road.

Intelligent Connection

This upgraded hands free bluetooth for car supports Apple Siri connection and Google Assistant, you can make phone calls, send texts or get driving directions from GPS applications, which ensure safe driving.

Auto Power On & Reconnect

Built-in vibration sensor detects automatically turns on the car kit, allowing the handsfree bluetooth to reconnect with your phone when your car door opens.

When device is not in use, the device will turn off automatically.

Voice Guidance

You will hear voice guidance in the following situations: power on; power off; pairing; connected; disconnected; battery low, which make it so easy to use.

Connect 2 Phones Simultaneously

This bluetooth car speaker can connect 2 bluetooth phones simultaneously on working and easily switch between music & calls.

Improved Oversized Keys

Our improved oversized keys for safe and precise operation, so you can stay fully focused on driving.

Long Playtime

Up to 22 hrs of talking time, 1000 hrs of standby time & less than 2 hrs to fully charge.

Volme Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Siri /Google Assistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Playback Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✘

Auto Power On

✓

✓

✓

✓

✘

Noise Reduction

Best

Better

Better

Better

Good

Voice Guidance

✓

✓

✓

✘

✘

Bluetooth Version

V 5.0

V 4.1

V 4.1

V 4.1

V 4.0

Oversized Buttons

✓

✘

✘

✘

✘

Charging Time

2 hrs

2 hrs

2.5 hrs

3 hrs

3 hrs

Working Time

Up to 22 hrs

Up to 22 hrs

Up to 22 hrs

Up to 22 hrs

Up to 10 hrs

SAFE DRIVING – This bluetooth hands free car kit supports Apple Siri connection and Google Assistant, you can make phone calls, send texts or get driving directions from GPS applications, you will also hear voice guidance during use, improved oversized keys for worry-free operation, so you can stay fully focused on driving.

INTELLIGENT CONTROL – The motion sensor enabled BC980SA allows you to turn your bluetooth car speaker to auto power on, so the device turns itself on when your car door opens and off when the bluetooth disconnects. This visor handsfree bluetooth car speaker can connect 2 bluetooth cell phones simultaneously on working & easily switch between music & calls!

EASY TO USE – Just clip this car bluetooth speakerphone onto the visor. SUNITEC BC980SA car stereo with bluetooth speakerphone is specially designed for safe driving which is mainly used for handsfree talking on the road, but also can serve as a speaker on the conference table or a portable music player which supports switching. It’s a wonderful fathers day gifts.

SUNITEC SERVICE – Up to 22 hrs of talk time, 1000 hrs of standby time & about 2 hours to fully charge. All bluetooth car adapter from our company enjoy the lifetime after-sale service. We firmly believe you’ll love our bluetooth receiver for car, and if you aren’t absolutely satisfied, return them within 60 days for a refund, no questions asked.