Sung Kang makes a hole-in-one on golf’s return, but there are no fans to cheer | Golf News

Sung Kang marked the reunite to PGA Tour competition with a superb hole-in-one at Colonial, just a shame there were no spectators to witness the feat

Sung Kang enjoyed the shot of the day on the PGA Tour’s return to action, but his hole-in-one was arguably the quietest competitive ace ever!

Kang’s perfectly-struck short-iron found the underside of the cup on the picturesque 162-yard 13th hole at Colonial Country Club, the 25th ace of a PGA Tour season which has finally resumed after a 91-day suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But rather than the usual fervour from the fans across the green, there were no spectators on the course to witness Kang’s grand feat as, of course, the initial five events of the brand new, modified PGA Tour schedule are being played in today’s world.

And the social distancing directions prevented Kang from the standard celebration of high-fives and handshakes along with his fellow players and caddies in the group.

Click on the video above to see Sung Kang hole out from the tee at the par-three 13th