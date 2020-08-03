Sunflowers Taking Flight event in Fond du Lac raising money for Old Glory Honor Flight

FOND DU LAC,Wis (WBAY) – Fond du Lac’s Kelley Country Creamery is hosting its 3rd yearly Sunflowers Taking Flight event this year, which raises money for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

“We do it because of our love of the veterans, because without them we wouldn’t be able to have this business or grow these sunflowers,” stated Karen Kelley, owner of Kelley Country Creamery.

Kelley states there’s a recommended $2 contribution to stroll through the sunflower field where individuals can take images if they ‘d like. The creamery’s ice cream store is likewise open for individuals to get a reward while they go to.

Event tee shirts, hats, and sunflower arrangements are likewise for sale to assist raise money for the honor flight.

“Our first year we raised $9,200, last year we raised $20,428 and this year we’re still counting,” stated Kelley.

Kelley states they chose to continue with the event because it is outdoors and there is area for individuals to social range.

“We also felt, putting the trails into the maze for people to walk through, we do have entrances and exits so everyone is kind of going in one direction,” stated Kelley.

For lots of, it’s a great method to invest their day.

“It’s beautiful, you get to see all the bees, we got some ice cream, I get to bring some flowers home and it was a fun time with my friend,” …