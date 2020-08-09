Sunflower Water Bottle, with easy Pop-up Mouth Piece with Straw, 18 oz Sports Bottle, Gym bottle, Hiking Bottle, Beach Bottle, stays ice cold and hot for 8 hours



Price: $24.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 02:24:49 UTC – Details)





Health in Mind: Drink with confidence, all caps are BPA-free and phthalate-free. Do good for your body and the planet by using a reusable water bottle. The bottle compactly holds a high capacity of liquids, making it easier to stay hydrated and energized all day long.

Built to Last: This sleek and rugged 18 OZ wide mouth water bottle is made of high-grade 18/8 stainless steel that won’t rust or break. Whether you are on a fun adventure exploring the great outdoors or at work, your bottle will always provide a fresh, clean taste that won’t retain or transfer flavors.

Double-walled vacuum insulation keeps 18oz of liquid ice cold for up to 8 hours, or piping hot up to 8 hours. Our innovative technology uses an inner copper lining that prevents the bottle from sweating. Fill up your bottle with your favorite ice cold beverage and feel refreshed all day!

Functional Style: This bottle is perfect for school, work, travel and fitness. The wide mouth opening provides an easy liquid flow, making it great for drinking while on the go. The wide mouth opening also fits large ice cubes and allows you to fill up your bottle fast. This leak-proof bottle comes in a well printed sunflower pattern.

Perfect Size: Comfortably carry this quality bottle in your hand or place it in your gym bag, backpack, or suitcase. This bottle fits popular bottle accessories such as carabiners, bottle carriers and cleaning brushes.