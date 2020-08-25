Sunex SUN32DLGYS Mini Refrigerator with David Lozeau Artwork, 3.2 Cubic feet, Got Your Six Theme



Sunex Mini Refrigerator with David Lozeau artwork, 3.2 cubic feet, Got Your Six theme.

Featuring artwork from renowned Day of the Dead Artist, David Lozeau. This military styled day of the dead artwork pays tribute to the ones that fight for our freedom and always have our “six o’clock”

Full width in-door storage shelves

Adjustable wire shelves for larger items

Adjustable leveling legs for uneven shop floors

Freezer compartment at the top of the fridge