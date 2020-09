Price: $201.75

(as of Sep 04,2020 10:03:08 UTC – Details)



Sunex Pinup Series Mini Refrigerator, 1.7 cubic feet, Dorothy.

Adjustable leveling legs for uneven shop floors

Full range temperature control

Freezer compartment at the top of the fridge

Reversible door hing that allows the door to open from the left or right

Manual defrost