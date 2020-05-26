Sunderland: Martin Tyler shares his memories of commentating at the Stadium of Light | Football News







Martin Tyler’s discourse on a Sunderland objective versus Manchester City is extraordinary

At a time when football premises have actually shut their doors, we have actually asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite truths as well as memories of the residences of clubs around the globe.

This week, Sky Sports’ Voice of Football is looking at some premises at clubs that made use of to be in the PremierLeague Today, he takes us on a vacation to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

How I arrive

By aircraft to Newcastle Airport, or by train on the mainline from Kings Cross, which has an excellent solution to Darlington which is 30 miles away. Either method, it includes a taxi to as well as from a ground where the roadway setup does cause blockage.

What it resembles to observe there

There are 2 settings. The major one is rather reduced however most definitely more suitable. The various other is at the back of the major stand. It is extremely high, however from it I had a bird’s-eye view of Marcus Rashford racking up his initially England objective, versus Australia in 2016.

Did you recognize?

Sunderland played at Roker Park for nearly 100 years, however the old ground was not appropriate for the enforcement of all-seater guidelines. The Stadium of Light was opened up in 1997 as well as currently sits ability of nearly 50,00 0.

My memories of the ground

I did cover a number of video games at Roker Park as well as you needed to finish up cozy. The North Sea was simply behind the old gantry as well as the wind off maybe ruthless. From the extremely beginning, the Stadium of Light had a far more elegant feeling to it.

I had the ability to capitalize of a well-furbished exec box in April 2003 when it was selected by the FA as the place for a Euro qualifier versusTurkey I required to ensure of acknowledging England’s challengers however their training session in the stadium the evening prior to the video game was proclaimed out of bounds to the media. Turkey had actually also brought their very own security personnel to guarantee personal privacy.

Identification of gamers is the essential job for any type of football analyst, as well as I did not intend to busk it in the real program. Desperate times required a determined action. I lay on the flooring under a table in this box which Sky Sports were making use of the following day for the workshop, holding my breath.

Footsteps outside reoccured. Eventually, I had the ability to peer with the blind on the home window as well as see the “secret” training session without being seen.

Ji Dong-Won commemorates his well-known late victor at the Stadium of Light

As for the most remarkable Sunderland video game at the Stadium of Light, it needs to be New Year’s Day2012 Martin O’Neill had actually galvanized his group right into an exceptional protective efficiency to shut out the side which finished the period as champs, ManchesterCity There were 20 secs left on the clock when the supervisor identified that there was time for another counter-attack as well as his group had the sphere. O’Neill anxiously swung his gamers ahead.

Looking back, the calmest guy in the ground appeared to be the guy that had the sphere, Ji Dong-Won on as a replacement demonstrator. As City protectors withdrawed, the South Korean traded passes with StephaneSessegnon When faced by Joe Hart, he walked past the City as well as England caretaker as well as won the readySunderland It truly was Ji- whiz!

Right from the very early years, I have actually typically described the Premier League as the organization of late objectives. We have actually all seen a lot of video games where a crucial minute has actually remained in a passing away minute. This was right up there because classification. “It ain’t over till it’s over,” I believe I shouted.

That day, Ji Dong-Won had his minute in the sunlight for Sunderland however he never ever racked up once more for his English club. More than 8 years afterwards well-known surface to the Manchester City component, he was one of the very first gamers I detected when the Bundesliga returned after the lockdown, currently betting Mainz.

What I such as regarding this ground

Sunderland have actually had harder times in the Stadium of Light just recently, however the currently not-so-new stadium has actually maintained its glimmer. Whether it’s positive or defeatist, it currently has its very own background.