Sunderland: End League One season on the pitch and ‘not in a meeting room or courtroom’ | Football News





Sunderland say finishing the present season will come at a ‘appreciable value’

Sunderland have insisted the League One season should be completed on the pitch, and “not in a meeting room and most certainly not in a courtroom”.

The EFL board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to debate tips on how to conclude the 2019/20 season for the Championship, League One and League Two.

There is disagreement amongst third-tier golf equipment about tips on how to proceed after the season was suspended in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunderland had been a part of a group of six golf equipment who introduced final week their dedication to finishing the season on the pitch, and the membership’s chief government Jim Rodwell says their view has not modified.

“We believe that any league placings should be determined by what happens on the pitch, not in a meeting room and most certainly not in a courtroom,” he mentioned.

The EFL mentioned on Friday that a framework has been agreed in the occasion of the season being pressured to conclude prematurely, utilizing an unweighted points-per-game (PPG) system, the retention of the play-offs plus promotion and relegation.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios, whose membership are at present third from backside in League One, mentioned on Tuesday night time he believes the season ought to finish now however doesn’t suppose PPG ought to determine which groups are relegated to League Two.

Clubs in League Two indicated a choice to finish their season primarily as a result of the prices of continuous, with no matchday income coming in and the expense of testing.

Sunderland chief government Jim Rodwell, although, says that’s a worth his membership are keen to satisfy.

“Fulfilling our remaining fixtures will come at considerable cost, but it sets a deeply concerning precedent for professional football clubs to decide against completing competitions they have entered because they don’t feel like doing so,” he added.

“Neither fixtures being suspended for public health reasons or matches being played behind closed doors are novel scenarios, but both have happened in the past without clubs opting against fulfilling fixtures and altering competition rules.”

Sunderland are seventh in League One, behind Peterborough United on objective distinction.