Sunday’s NRL wrap: Panthers beat Titans while Bulldogs cling on against Knights | Rugby League News





Penrith’s Malakai Watene-Zelezniak commemorates scoring a shot with team-mates

Penrith kept their competitors lead with triumph over Gold Coast, while Canterbury clung on against Newcastle in Sunday’s NRL action …

Gold Coast Titans 14-22 Penrith Panthers

The Panthers kept their competitors lead with a 22-14 win over the Titans however not prior to the house side made them make it with a gritty fightback loaded with character.

Penrith’s 9 wins and a draw to be on 19 competitors points is their finest start to a season through 11 rounds.

The Titans offered the Panthers an invite to rating in the early phases by making several mistakes and the visitors required, with Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai integrating to put Josh Mansour over in the left corner.

Josh Mansour scored Penrith’s very first shot of the video game

Cleary and Luai were quickly at it once again with James Fisher-Harris slotting into a sweeping right-to-left play to send out Stephen Crichton away to rating.

Penrith threatened once again however Luai’s grubber rebounded for Jamal Fogarty to scoop it up and race more than 90 metres for a shot against the run of play and cut the deficit to 6 points.

The Titans lost a captain’s obstacle when the NRL Bunker ruled an Ash Taylor hand had actually knocked the ball forward as Liam Martin unloaded. Minutes later on Isaah Yeo danced his method through weak defence and extended to provide the Panthers a 16 -4 lead.

Isaah Yeo extends to score for the Panthers

Gold Coast were quickly back in the video game when a perfectly-weighted Taylor grubber was planted right before the dead-ball line by Brian Kelly.

Dale Copley stepped his method to within inches of the line prior to an alert Anthony Don barged over near the corner post to have the Gold Coast routing 16-14 at the break.

Cleary saw a rift in the protective line in the 60 th minute and spun the ball right where Brent Naden sent out Malakai Watene-Zelezniak over with a pass that had Titans gamers remonstrating with the referee that it was forward.

The Titans did not quit and went close with a number of assaulting raids however a number of accuracy Cleary kicks made sure the Panthers had the ability to keep the Gold Coast where they desired them in the closing phases.

Newcastle Knights 12-18 Canterbury Bulldogs

Canterbury’s conventional late-season giant-killing declared its very first scalp, sending out the Knights into a mid-table scramble for finals areas in a wet-and-wild thriller in Newcastle.

The grit and guts used most every weekend by the Bulldogs got past due benefit on Sunday, with the visitors initially marching to an 18 -0 lead, then grimly safeguarding it to go out should have 18-12 victors.

Connor Watson was assisted from the field after getting an achilles injury

The upset loss cost the Knights even more than what was on paper a nigh-forgone 2 competitors points, with season-ending injuries to Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles).

Off- agreement prop Aiden Tolman made the very first declaration with his very first shot given that 2017, capitalising on an excess of early ownership developed by 5 Newcastle mistakes in the opening 20 minutes.

Kieran Foran put what must have been Canterbury’s 2nd four-pointer on a plate with a determine grubber right after, however Jake Averillo could not hang on to the slippery ball.

Jake Averillo offseted his earlier mistake for the Bulldogs

A barge over from Raymond Faitala-Mariner continued Canterbury’s momentum right away after the break, and 5 minutes later on Foran was at it once again with another dink into Newcastle’s in-goal and Averillo offseted his earlier spill, this time grounding the ball as Herman Ese’ese rushed fruitless to avoid an 18 -0 lead.

It was just at the hour-mark that Newcastle revealed indications of life. Kalyn Ponga began the rally by wandering left and the Bulldogs’ moving defence opted for him, prior to slipping straight off Tautau Moga and Hymel Hunt as the latter stepped his method over.

Mann then went short-side to send out Sione Mata’utia barging through, and Ponga slotted the hard conversion to draw within 6, however the Bulldogs held on for a well-fought triumph.