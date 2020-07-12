Sunday’s NRL: Parramatta Eels slip past Newcastle Knights; Delight for St George Illawarra Dragons | Rugby League News





St George Illawarra were victorious against Manly

We recap Sunday’s NRL action, as Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons claimed victories in the final two matches of Round 9…

Newcastle Knights 4-10 Parramatta Eels

Parramatta regained their place at the top of the NRL dining table after a hard-fought win away to the fifth-placed Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium in Sunday’s opening game.

The Eels were far from at their best in the match, committing 14 errors and giving away a few penalties and numerous set restarts.

However, that they had enough to keep off Newcastle and move back to first on the ladder after being temporarily replaced at the very top by Penrith Panthers.

Brad Arthur’s side took the lead in the 16th minute when Ryan Matterson took a pass from influential hooker Reed Mahoney for an unconverted try, even though the Knights were level at 4-4 at half time as Andrew McCullough forced his way over four minutes ahead of the break.

Parramatta hit the front again in the 64th minute when Clint Gutherson caught Newcastle off-guard with an instant tap and set Maika Sivo racing over for his ninth take to of the season.

Parramatta battled to a win against Newcastle

The Knights thought they had scored again late on when Tex Hoy collected a kick from Kalyn Ponga, only for the Bunker to chalk the try off because of offside.

St George Illawarra Dragons 32-4 Manly Sea Eagles

St George gave the house fans something to cheer on their come back to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and handed Manly a third-straight defeat.

Zac Lomax led the way in which for the hosts with a try, four conversions and a penalty for a 14-point haul, with the Dragons running in five more tries from five different players.

The Sea Eagles, who were missing key players Tom Trbojevic, Addin Fonua-Blake and Dylan Walker, took the lead when Joel Thompson crashed over for an unconverted try in the eighth minute

But when Josh Kerr went over in the 27th minute, it absolutely was swiftly accompanied by Matt Dufty scoring four minutes later as the Dragons led 10-4 at the break.

Lomax slotted over a penalty 15 minutes to the second half and Mikaele Ravalawa crossed to keep the scoreboard ticking over prior to the hour mark.

The seal was wear the Dragons’ third win in five matches after kicking off the season with four straight defeats because of tries from Lomax, Corey Norman and Euan Aitken in the ultimate eight minutes.