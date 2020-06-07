Sunday’s NRL: Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans post victories | Rugby League News





Kalyn Ponga shone for Newcastle Knights in Sunday’s NRL

Recap Sunday’s NRL action as Kalyn Ponga inspired the Knights to victory at Canberra, and the Titans won for initially in nearly a year…

Canberra Raiders 18-34 Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga came ultimately back from suspension to spearhead Newcastle to a stunning 34-18 upset of Canberra that underlined the 22-year-old superstar’s leadership credentials.

Newcastle stunned Canberra overseas

Ponga, who missed last weekend’s 14-14 draw with Penrith, scored an attempt, was instrumental in three others, and in addition saved one in a five-star performance cut short by a HIA six minutes before full-time.

However, by then the work was completed as Ponga, rookie center Bradman Best and winger Edrick Lee formed an effective left-edge assault that the Raiders struggled to be able to contain.

Best in addition to Lee have scored two attempts each, whilst Ponga surpassed for one associated with his own within the 19th second and went for 275 metres.

Gold Coast Titans 28-23 Wests Tigers

A 78th-minute Phillip Sami try guaranteed a thrilling 28-23 win for your Titans more than Wests Tigers, the first succeed for the golf club in an impressive 364 days and nights.

The Gold Coast Titans registered a new victory initially in nearly a year

The Titans last felt victory from Suncorp Stadium on June 9 this past year when they beaten the Brisbane Broncos.

A 76th-minute field objective by Benji Marshall seemed to have guaranteed the succeed for the Tigers but the Titans regained ownership from a brief kick-off.

On the ultimate play, Titans five-eighth Ash Taylor unique the basketball to the left instead of going for a discipline goal. Winger Brian Kelly put the basketball on the feet for full-back Sami to be able to fly by means of and report.

It was the 1st win from the season achievable coach Justin Holbrook and another he will become delighted along with after Taylor’s recent in order to five-eighth proved helpful a treat.