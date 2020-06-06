Sunday trading laws could be relaxed to help economy recover from coronavirus crisis

Sunday trading laws could be scrapped for a 12 months to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.
Supermarket bosses have beforehand urged the federal government to loosen up the laws — which limits bigger retailers to solely serving prospects for six hours on Sundays — to ease queues and overcrowding.
And it seems their calls have been answered, as Downing Street is claimed to be drawing up plans to lengthen trading hours as a part of a bundle of measures to revive the economy.
Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings are stated to be on board with the plans, in accordance to The Times, however there are considerations extra traditionalist MPs could not be.
The newspaper additionally stories the present 28-day statutory session interval could be scrapped to give cafes and pubs fast-track approval to serve food and drinks exterior.
Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron tried to lengthen Sunday trading hours in 2016 however deserted the plans after struggling a crippling defeat within the House of Commons.
Planning restrictions could additionally be briefly amended to make it simpler for prime road properties to change between retail and residential use, The Times stories.
All personal and NHS dental practices in England will even be allowed to reopen from Monday for face-to-face care.
However they are going to have to implement an infection prevention measures and have enough provides of non-public protecting gear (PPE) for employees, earlier than contemplating opening to the general public.