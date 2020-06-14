Sunday Supplement: Intriguing to see which Premier League teams have done their homework | Football News





Which Premier League teams will have done their homework through the lockdown period?

The Sunday Supplement panel discussed the get back of Premier League football, and the intrigue around which teams will have done their homework.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) and Manchester City vs Arsenal (8.15pm), both survive Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

After over 90 days off, the Supplement panel discussed the way the lockdown period will have given teams ample time to do their homework on other teams, and also adopt a tactical style change themselves…

‘This could split up best from the rest’

Mike McGrath, Football Reporter at the Daily Telegraph

“It’s going to be really interesting in terms of fitness levels, but additionally in terms of momentum; have they used the full time to look at other teams? Analysts have had nothing to do but look at other teams in the past 90 days.

“For example, Sheffield United have been on fine form, have teams viewed them and figured out how to beat them? Figured out how Newcastle beat them at Bramall Lane? Will they use that blueprint?

“And on the flip side, Chris Wilder will have his team as fit as anyone; will he come up with a different game plan to surprise us for the second time in one season? I think the coaches themselves have had a long time to think about it. If you’ve had a good mini pre-season, it could really separate the best teams from the rest.”

‘Spurs could hit the ground running’

Could Spurs log off to an absolute start against Manchester United on Friday evening?

Rob Draper, Chief Football Writer at the Mail on Sunday

“The lockdown generally has exposed bad leadership and validated good leadership. Good leadership thrives in an emergency time such as this.

“Particularly if you are across technology, and know how to use it well, you’ll have had an excellent lockdown.

“I think it will be intriguing to see who responds to this well; therefore i would reckon that Liverpool, that are across technology brilliantly, will have had a good lockdown.

“I’m also intrigued by Tottenham. It seems clear to be that Jose Mourinho is sensing a real opportunity that something that was previously slipping away, if he could take three points off Manchester United in the first game, they could be right back in it. He probably feels his players are fit and ready to go, and I suspect they’ve coped well with lockdown and I suspect they’ll hit the ground running.”

‘Some clubs count on home crowds’

Sami Mokbel, Football News Correspondent at the Daily Mail

“One thing I’m looking forward to is the behind-closed-doors issue, and how which will affect teams going forward. Plenty of clubs, especially down underneath, are reliant on their home form, leaning on crowd support which isn’t going to be there anymore.

“Will players feel more relaxed and able to express themselves more without the pressurised environment? That’s one of the things I’m most looking forward to seeing, the dynamic and how it plays out.”

