Sundar Pichai says Google has ‘more resources invested in diversity’ than ever

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai responded to a report that Google has dramatically scaled again range and inclusion packages to appease conservative critics, promising that the corporate stays dedicated. “Diversity is a foundational value for us. Given the scale at which we build products and the fact we do it locally for our users, we are deeply committed to having that representation in our workforce,” stated Pichai in an interview on The Vergecast. “What we are doing in the company is constantly at our scale. We look at that first — see what works, what we can scale up better. All I can say is we probably have more resources invested in diversity now than at any point in our history as a company.”

Last week, NBC News reported that Google had ended a “well-liked” range program referred to as Sojourn in addition to two different packages referred to as DEI for Managers and Allyship 101. A spokesperson informed NBC that Sojourn had confirmed too arduous to scale up globally and that Google had folded concepts from the opposite two packages into a unique coaching course of.

NBC sources claimed Google noticed range discussions as a legal responsibility

NBC News sources, nonetheless, provided a unique interpretation. They stated Google had shrunk the groups liable for inside range and inclusion packages, outsourced diversity-related positions beforehand held by full-time workers, and had leaders discourage workers from utilizing the time period “diversity” or — in one case — say that “conversations about diversity could become a liability.”

They additionally argued that Google took these actions as a result of it feared backlash after a 2017 controversy involving James Damore, who was fired for writing a memo that argued girls have been biologically much less in know-how than males. Damore and three others sued Google for allegedly discriminating in opposition to white conservative males, though he requested a court docket to dismiss the go well with earlier this month. Some conservative politicians, together with President Donald Trump, have threatened Google with penalties for making “anti-conservative” moderation choices on platforms like YouTube.

Pichai informed The Verge that, inside Google, “we have definitely made efforts to make sure the company can accommodate viewpoints, and no one feels they’re not part of the company, regardless of their political viewpoints.” But he denied that considerations about conservative criticism performed into range program choices. “Look, our diversity efforts, we don’t bring any such lens to it,” stated Pichai. “I think those are two independent things.”