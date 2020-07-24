Suncorp Super Netball: Rounds One to Six announced | Netball News





West Coast Fever and Stacey Francis will handle Jo Harten and the GIANTS in Round One

Suncorp Super Netball has announced the components for the very first six rounds of the 2020 season.

The competitors will start with a Queensland derby on August 1 at 1pm AEST (4am BST) at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

At completion of March, the 2020 season was delayed due to the effect of COVID-19 During the post ponement duration, gamers had to take train alone, prior to returning to group training, take pay cuts and procedure a brand-new Super Shot guideline.

The Super Shot is the chance to score 2 objectives by shooting from a 1.9 m designated zone within the circle in the last 5 minutes of a quarter. As a brand-new guideline, it has actually delighted in a blended response because its statement six-weeks prior to the start of the brand-new term.

The honour of starting the season goes to the Queensland Firebirds and the Sunshine Coast Lightning on August 1. The Lightning will be playing their very first video game without two-time premiership winning head coach Noeline Taurua, who has actually returned to New Zealand.

Later that day, the GIANTS, who are being led by England Vitality Rose Jo Harten, will be handling West Coast Fever at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

After the GIANTS, fellow Roses shooter Helen Housby will take to court with the safeguarding champs.

The NSW Swifts will be beginning their title defence versus the Adelaide Thunderbirds on Sunday, August 2. Layla Guscoth will be back for the Thunderbirds this season and they have an outstanding brand-new addition to their shooting circle in Lenize Potgieter.

The last match of the round will see the 2 Victorian groups – the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies – take on as both total their quarantine duration in Brisbane.

Round One Fixtures August 1 Queensland Firebirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning Nissan Arena August 1 GIANTS Netball vs West Coast Fever Ken Rosewall Arena August 2 NSW Swifts vs Adelaide Thunderbirds Ken Rosewall Arena August 2 Melbourne Vixens vs Collingwood Magpies Nissan Arena

The competitors has actually chosen to reveal just the very first six rounds due to the state border limitations which are presently location in Australia.

The next stage of components is anticipated to be verified in mid-August

“Travel restrictions around the country have presented some substantial challenges in planning the schedule for the 2020 season,” Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington stated.

“We’ve worked carefully with federal government and crucial competitors stakeholders to lock in the very first six weeks of action and we look forward to beginning what is going to be a massive 14 rounds of netball.

“We comprehend clubs and fans would like verification on the whole component, nevertheless provided the constantly-evolving COVID-19 circumstance we’re all dealing with, the league will verify the 2020 component in stages to guarantee the competitors can stay versatile to cater for altering border limitations as they happen.

“We understand the sacrifice that our athletes, support staff and umpires who are having to relocate are making by being away from home for an extended period and we appreciate their willingness to do what it takes to ensure we’re able to get the 2020 season underway. We’ll continue to ensure they’re adequately supported.”