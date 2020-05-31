Suncorp Super Netball 2020 Season to start August 1 | Netball News





The competitors has introduced the start date for the postponed 2020 season

Suncorp Super Netball’s 2020 season in Australia have introduced a start date of August 1 and a full 60-match season will likely be accomplished.

Originally the skilled season in Australia was due to start on May 2, nevertheless it was postponed on on March 23 due to COVID-19.

The league and the Australian Netball Players’ Association held swift discussions concerning gamers’ renumeration packages in the course of the interval, with gamers agreeing to take pay cuts throughout this difficult interval.

From June 1, gamers will proceed to be paid consistent with their present settlement of 12 hours per week. Full pre-season coaching is earmarked for late June after which athletes will return to their regular 23 hours of coaching every week.

The new fixture checklist for the 2020 season is being finalised and Suncorp Super Netball will announce its format in the end.

“We’re thrilled {that a} season start date has been locked away, now all our stakeholders have a date to work in direction of and followers can start to get excited for the start of the season, Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington mentioned.

“We are planning to play out a full house and away season, and we’re assured that our start date offers us one of the best alternative to obtain that.

“Our guiding principles throughout this process have never changed, those being the health and wellbeing of the community alongside the financial viability of our sport.

“There has been a collective dedication to these rules from the entire system together with gamers, groups, companions and broadcasters and we are going to proceed to take that method as we glance to get our season underway.

“I would like to thank our dedicated members and fans who have stuck by their teams and the sport through an incredibly challenging period. We look forward to showcasing our world class athletes once again from August 1.”