SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for Shade | Veranda (2nd Gen) 4K UHD HDR LED Outdoors TV – SB-V-43-4KHDR-BL Black

as of Jul 23,2020 21:24:43 UTC – Details

The new Veranda Series shines brighter, is safer, and provides better performance and durability than indoor televisions used outdoors. Veranda boasts an all-new premium, direct-lit 4K UHD screen with HDR that is up to 50% brighter than indoor TVs. With a sleek, thin-bezel design, rust-proof powder-coated aluminum exterior, built-in down-firing speakers, large media bay and easy cable connections, Veranda maintains the legendary SunBriteTV all-weather standard – fully resisting rain, humidity, extreme temperatures, dust, salt, and insects.

Weatherproof TV built for the outdoors – For use in full shade areas like a patio, covered deck, or screened-in porch

4K UHD with HDR – The best in picture technology with 4K UHD resolution and full High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. HDR offers a much wider color gamut than standard TVs, helping to represent colors more realistically. Veranda’s true HDR screen brings amazing contrast and vibrant colors to full-shade outdoor spaces, all in ultra high-definition 4K detail.

Powder-coated rust-proof aluminum exterior – Protects internal components from rain, snow, dust, insects, humidity, and salt air.

Built for Fully Shaded Areas – Veranda TVs feature a bright, 4K UHD screen with HDR, making them ideal for full-shade areas like covered patios or screened-in porches. The direct LED backlight delivers brighter, more dramatic picture detail to improve the outdoor viewing experience. For partial-sun and high ambient-light outside installations, the SunBrite Signature Series is a great choice. And for full sun, the Pro Series is recommended.

User-Friendly Compatibility – Supports HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 to help ensure compatibility with the latest 4K sources and streaming services, and is equipped with 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input for connectivity, as well as HDMI ARC on 1 input, and even IP control. A rear IR receiver located in the cable compartment keeps the IR emitter hidden and protected, while a weatherproof remote puts the power in your hands.

Large Weatherproof Media Bay – Cable hookups are easy with SunBriteTV’s innovative weatherproof cable entry system. Thick gaskets seal out moisture, with plenty of storage room for many popular media players and streaming devices.

Optional compatible outdoor accessories for SunBrite 43″ Veranda (model # SB-V-43-4KHDR-BL): Outdoor Tilt Wall Mount (SB-WM-T-M-BL) / Outdoor Full Motion Wall Mount (SB-WM-ART1-M-BL) / Dust Cover (SB-DC-VS-43A) / All-Weather Soundbar – Standard (SB-SP557-BL)

SunBrite TVs offer 50% to 3 times higher brightness, reduced glare, and a sharper picture than typical indoor TVs. This provides an ideal viewing experience in brighter outdoor environments.

SunBrite TVs are specifically designed to handle rain, snow, dust, insects, salt air, humidity and extreme temperatures. Indoor TVs are made for climate controlled interiors.

SunBrite TVs are engineered for safe, permanent outdoor installation. Indoor TVs manuals warn against outdoor use due to potentially dangerous consequences.

43″ SunBriteTV Veranda SB-V-43-4KHDR-BL Specifications



Screen 43-inch Diagonal Color Active Matrix TFT LED – for Full Shade

Resolution 3840 x 2160 UHD

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Contrast Ratio 4000:1

Frame Rate 60Hz

Viewing Angle 178 °x 178 °

Response Time 8 milliseconds

HDMI HDMI Input x3 (HDMI 1.4 / 2.0 with HDCP 1.4 / 2.2) (ARC on HDMI2)

Speakers 20 WATT internal speakers (Built-in 20 WATT amplifier can also power select optional SunBrite outdoor speakers

Operating Temperature -24° to 104° F. (-31° to 40°C.)

Non-operating Temp -24° to 140° F. (-31° to 60°C.)

VESA Mounting Pattern 200mm x 200mm

Dimensions 38.67″ W x 22.77″ H x 3.4″ D

Accessories Included Weather-Proof Remote Control

Weight 30 lbs (13.6 kgs)

SunBrite has an Outdoor TV to fit your space – Veranda Series – Full Shade



For Full Shade Outdoor Areas (patios, porches, sunrooms) – Weatherproof : Protection against rain, snow, insects, humidity and dust – 4K UHD HDR screen with direct LED backlight – Up to 50% brighter than many indoor TVs

SunBrite has an Outdoor TV to fit your space – Signature Series – Partial Sun



For Partial Sun or High Ambient Light Outdoor Areas (pergolas, partially covered decks) – Weatherproof: Protection against rain, snow, insects, humidity and dust – Commercial-grade, 4K UHD Screen with TruVision anti-glare technology – Up to 3X brighter than many indoor TVs

SunBrite has an Outdoor TV to fit your space – Pro Series – Full Sun



For Full Sun and Active Outdoor Areas (poolside, outdoor seating areas) – Weatherproof: Protection against rain, snow, insects, humidity and dust – Commercial-grade, antiglare, heat-resistant screen – Protective tempered glass shield – Up to 3X brighter than many indoor TVs

Upgraded Ultra 4K HDR screen – The latest model in the Veranda Series offers a premium 4K UHD HDR screen with direct LED backlight and is up to 50% brighter than indoor TVs to deliver a breathtaking, vivid picture in outdoor environments

Rugged case and components designed for permanent outdoor installation – durable aluminum case protects against rating, snow, extreme temperatures, dust, Salt, and insects; compared to the lightweight, vented plastic of typical indoor TV cases

Includes speakers – veranda Series includes built-in speakers and a generous media bay for popular streaming devices

Supports connections for multiple media sources – HDMI 2. 0 and HDCP 2. 2 to help ensure compatibility with 4K sources; equipped with 3 HDMI and 1 USB inputs for variety of connectivity options, as well as HDMI ARC on 1 input, and both IR and IP control