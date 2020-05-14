Sunbathing is allowed once more in Sydney as Bondi Beach re-opens

Bondi, Tamarama and Bronte seashores will re-open for train on the sand from Friday – however sunbathing will nonetheless be banned.

Beaches in neighboring Randwick – Clovelly, Coogee, Maroubra, La Parouse, Malabar and Little Bay – will probably be open for all recreation together with sunbathing.

Residents should not collect in teams of more than 10 and should maintain 1.5 metres away from anybody they don’t dwell with.

Randwick Mayor Danny Said informed residents to maintain social distancing.

‘The rest of some restrictions means we’re taking small, cautious steps in direction of life as we used to comprehend it, however is not a sign that we should always develop into complacent,’ he stated.