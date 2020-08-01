SUMTAB 10 Inch Tablet,Android 9.0,3GB RAM,32 GB Storage, Full HD Screen 1280×800,2MP+5MP Dual Camera,GPS,3G,WiFi,Bluetooth (Black)

Price: $99.98
Product：
Brand：SUMTAB
Color：Black
System：Android 9.0
Processor：Quad Core 1.3GHz
Storage room:
RAM：3 GB
ROM：32 GB
Memory card：Can be extended up to 128G
Display screen
Screen type：IPS
Screen size：10.1 inch
Resolution：IPS1280*800 pixels
Camera
Rear camera：5.0MP
Front camera：2.0MP
WIFI/Bluetooth
Bluetooth：4.0
WIFI：IEEE 802.11 b / g / n
Power source
Battery：5000mAh / 3.7V
Charger：5 V / 2A
Dimension
Product size：9.45 x 6.69 x 0.35 inch
Peso del prodotto：500 g
Other
MIC：Yes
Speaker：Yes
OTG：Yes
GPS：Yes
SIM band：3G
Delivery
1 * Tablet PC
1 * charger
1 * OTG cable
1 * USB cable
1 * user manual
[Latest Android OS]The GMS Certified SUMTAB Tablet PC features Android’s latest version Android 9 Pie.Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype,Netflix,Email,YouTube,Tiktok,kids app and more.
[Strong and Powerful Performance]SUMTAB Tablet features a powerful and strong 64-bit quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz with 3GB RAM, thus delivering quicker app launches, much smoother gameplay experience.
[Dual SIM card and WIFI]Dual 3G SIM card/Wi-Fi keeps you connected and browsing at high speed. Surfing the Internet, watching movies and playing games are very smooth; Equipped with Bluetooth and OTG lines, you can link and use the keyboard and mouse, Work and Play anytime and anywhere.
[Wide and stunning IPS display]With a wide and stunning 1280*800 IPS display, which presents a bright display with more abundant colors and more delicate picture quality from all angles. To be more humane, Tablet features Eye-Care mode automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight. It makes you read comfortably at night.Adjustable font size let more comfortable for seniors, adults and kids
[More Features]5000mAh large capacity battery, up to 4-6 hours of battery life; two stereo speakers give you double stereo sound enjoyment; 2 megapixel front camera, 5 megapixel rear camera; GPS positioning navigation.