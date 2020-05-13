Sumo Wrestler Shobushi Dies from COVID-19 In Japan at 28

Breaking News

A 28- year-old sumo wrestler from Japan passed away Wednesday after fighting COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association validated.

The wrestler is Shobushi— genuine name Kiyotaka Suetake– that’s been battling at the professional degree in Japan because 2007.

The tale is actually depressing … Shobushi apparently started to reveal signs on April 4– consisting of a high temperature– however was averted from several medical facilities.

As his health and wellness became worse, Shobushi was lastly confessed days in the future April 8. He officially checked favorable for coronavirus on April 10 however struck a down spiral from there.

On April 19, Shobushi was transferred to ICU– and also inevitably passed away from several body organ failing on Wednesday, as an outcome of the infection.

“He fought tenaciously against the disease, enduring the pain and suffering for more than a month like a sumo wrestler,” the Japan Sumo Association claimed in a declaration.

“We hope he will rest in peace now. We are very grateful to everyone in the medical institutes who treated him with utmost care.”

Just to make the factor clear, Shobushi was a young, expert athlete that really did not seem in an at- danger group.