Sumner Redstone: US media mogul dies aged 97

Sumner Redstone, the billionaire employer of US movie theater and media business National Amusements, has actually passed away at the age of 97.

The Boston entrepreneur is thought about by numerous to have actually assisted to form the contemporary show business.

Redstone got his daddy’s drive-in motion picture theatre service and turned it into an empire that consisted of Viacom, Paramount Pictures, CBS Corp, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

The news of his death was validated on Wednesday by ViacomCBS.



Redstone with Bruce Willis and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in2013





Redstone is credited with conserving movie theater by establishing the multiplex design in the 1960 s, and developed his business to cover the worlds of movie, TELEVISION, publishing and video leasing with the Blockbuster chain.

“My daddy led an amazing life that not just shaped home entertainment as we understand it today, however …