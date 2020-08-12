Sumner Redstone, media mogul, 1923-2020

Sumner Redstone, who has actually passed away aged 97, was among the last media magnates: a company follower in the long-lasting worth of material, be it tv programs or films, and a male who continued to call the shots at a few of America’s biggest home entertainment business even as age started to slow him down.

In a long profession, he was confident to act impulsively. In 2006 he fired Tom Cruise, then Hollywood’s most bankable star, from his Paramount movie studio over the star’s sofa-jumping shenanigans on Oprah Winfrey’s tv program– and for Mr Cruise’s outspoken assistance ofScientology “It’s nothing to do with his acting ability, he’s a terrific actor,” he informed the Wall Street Journal at the time. “But we don’t think that someone who effectuates creative suicide and costs the company revenue should be on the lot.”

That exact same year he fired Tom Freston, then the president of his Viacom group, for stopping working to purchase the MySpace social media network– a choice that, paradoxically, would conserve Viacom a little fortune when MySpace was eclipsed byFacebook

Paramount was an acquisition included the 1990 s to Viacom, which he had actually purchased the previous years. Then came his purchase of CBS, the broadcasting network. A long-lasting fan of the Democratic celebration, Redstone likewise provided countless …