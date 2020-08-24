SummerSlam: Match Card, Results, Photos, Highlights and more

The Big Dog crashed The Biggest Event of the Summer, setting out “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman and setting his sights on Wyatt’s recently wonUniversal Title Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre held up against a dangerous obstacle by Randy Orton to maintain the WWE Championship, Asuka dismissed Sasha Banks as Raw Women’s Champion after Bayley accidentally expense The Legit Boss, Seth Rollins dominated in a savage Street Fight versus Dominik Mysterio, and much more.
Summer Slam results:
Roman Reigns returns
Universal Championship Match
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka def. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley def. Asuka
Street Fight
Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match
Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza
United States Championship Match – Kickoff Show
Apollo Crews def. MVP