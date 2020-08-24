SummerSlam: Match Card, Results, Photos, Highlights and more

The Big Dog crashed The Biggest Event of the Summer, setting out “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman and setting his sights on Wyatt’s recently wonUniversal Title Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre held up against a dangerous obstacle by Randy Orton to maintain the WWE Championship, Asuka dismissed Sasha Banks as Raw Women’s Champion after Bayley accidentally expense The Legit Boss, Seth Rollins dominated in a savage Street Fight versus Dominik Mysterio, and much more.

Summer Slam results:

Roman Reigns returns ( EMPHASIZE|PHOTOS)

Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka def. Sasha Banks ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley def. Asuka ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

Street Fight

Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match

Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville (RESULTS|PHOTOS)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza ( RESULTS|PHOTOS)

United States Championship Match – Kickoff Show

Apollo Crews def. MVP (RESULTS|PHOTOS)