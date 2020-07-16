Summers could become ‘too hot for humans’

Image copyright

Millions of individuals around the world could be exposed to dangerous levels of heat stress as temperatures rise.

Many reside in developing countries, and do jobs that expose them to potentially life threatening conditions.

These include being out on view on farms and building sites or indoors in factories and hospitals.

Climate scientists say global warming will increase the probability of summertime conditions that may be literally “too hot for humans” to work in.

When we caught up with Dr Jimmy Lee, his goggles were steamed up and there is sweat trickling off his neck.

An emergency medic, he’s labouring in the stifling heat of tropical Singapore to care for patients with Covid-19.

There’s no ac – a deliberate choice, to prevent herpes being blown around – and that he notices he and his colleagues become “more irritable, more short with each other”.

And his personal protective equipment, essential for avoiding illness, makes things worse by creating a sweltering ‘micro-climate’ underneath the multiple layers of plastic.

“It really hits you when you first go in there,” Dr Lee says, “and it’s really uncomfortable over a whole shift of eight hours – it affects morale.”

One danger, that he realises, is that overheating can decelerate their capability to do something that’s vital for medical staff – make quick decisions.

Another is that they may possibly ignore the indicators of what’s called heat stress – such as faintness and sickness – and keep on working till they collapse.

What is heat stress?

It’s when the human body is unable to cool-down properly so its core temperature keeps rising to dangerous levels and key organs can shut down.

It happens once the main technique for eliminating excess heat – the evaporation of sweat on the skin – can’t occur because the air is too humid.

And as Dr Lee and other medics have found, the impermeable layers of personal protection equipment (PPE) – designed to keep consitently the virus out – have the effect of preventing the sweat from evaporating.

According to Dr Rebecca Lucas, who researches physiology at the University of Birmingham, the observable symptoms can escalate from fainting and disorientation to cramps and failure of the guts and kidneys.

“It can become very serious as you overheat, and in all areas of the body.”

How can we spot it?

A system known as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) measures not only heat but also humidity and other facets to give an even more realistic description of the conditions.

Back in the 1950s, the usa military used it to work through guidelines for keeping soldiers safe.

When the WBGT reaches 29C, for example, the recommendation is to suspend exercise for anyone perhaps not acclimatised.

Yet that’s the level Dr Lee and his colleagues are regularly experiencing at Singapore’s Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

And at the top of the scale – when the WBGT registers 32C – the usa says strenuous training should stop since the risk becomes “extreme”.

But levels that high have been recently recorded inside hospitals in Chennai in India by Prof Vidhya Venugopal of the Sri Ramachandra University.

She’s also found workers in a salt pan enduring a WBGT that climbs through the day to 33C – of which point they should seek shelter.

And in a steel plant, a ferocious amount of 41.7C was recorded, the workers being being among the most vulnerable to what she calls “the huge heat”.

“If this happens day-in, day-out, people become dehydrated, there are cardiovascular issues, kidney stones, heat exhaustion,” Prof Venugopal says.

What impact will climate change have?

As global temperatures rise, more intense humidity is likely aswell which means more folks will be confronted with more days with that hazardous mixture of heat and moisture.

Prof Richard Betts of great britain Met Office has run computer models which declare that the number of days with a WBGT above 32C are set to boost, depending on whether greenhouse gas emissions are cut.

And he spells out the risks for millions of people already having to work in the challenging mixture of extreme heat and high humidity.

“We humans evolved to live in a particular range of temperatures, so it’s clear that if we continue to cause temperatures to rise worldwide, sooner or later the hottest parts of the world could start to see conditions that are simply too hot for us.”

Another study, published earlier this season, warned that heat stress could affect as many as 1.2bn people around the world by 2100, four times significantly more than now.

What solutions is there?

According to Dr Jimmy Lee, “it’s not rocket science”.

People have to drink lots of fluid before they start work, just take regular breaks and then drink again once they rest.

His hospital has started laying on “slushie” semi-frozen drinks to help the staff cool-down.

But that he admits that avoiding heat stress now is easier said than done.

For him and his colleagues, going for rests involves the laborious process of changing out of PPE after which back into a fresh set of equipment.

There’s a practical problem aswell – “some people do not want to drink so they can avoid having to go to the toilet,” he says.

And there exists a professional want to keep working whatever the difficulties so as never to let colleagues and patients down at the same time of crisis.

People that are highly motivated can actually be at the best risk of heat injury, says Dr Jason Lee, a co-employee professor in physiology at the National University of Singapore.

He’s a leading person in a group specialising in the dangers of excessive heat, the Global Heat Health Information Network, which has drawn up guidelines to help medics cope with Covid-19.

It’s spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the usa weather and climate agency Noaa.

Dr Lee says that as well as measures like rest and fluids – and shade for outdoor workers – an integral strategy for resisting heat stress is usually to be fit.

“By keeping yourself aerobically fit, you’re also increasing your heat tolerance, and there are so many other benefits too.”

And he sees the challenge for medics, sweating inside their PPE as they cope with Covid-19, as “almost like a full dress rehearsal” for future rises in temperature.

“This climate change would have been a bigger monster and we really need a coordinated effort across nations to prepare for what is ahead.

“If perhaps not,” he says, “there’ll be described as a price to be paid.”

Follow David on Twitter.