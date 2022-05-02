The final round of the “Miss CIS-2022” international beauty contest this year will be held on June 15, at Al. At the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan. 25-30 beauties aged 18-25 from CIS member states, as well as from a number of Eastern European countries (19 countries in total) who have won electoral competitions in their countries will arrive in Armenia to participate. The beauties will arrive in Armenia on June 3 to perform properly in the 4 different rounds of the competition and will stay until June 18.

Specialists invited from Russia will work with the beauties: a master of stage speech, a psychologist, a specialist in acting, a choreographer, a specialist in stage posture, etc. Beautiful women selected by the standards of their country take part in the “Miss-CIS” contest. Minor surgeries are not a problem, but they can not be a complete change of appearance.

The best will be chosen by a jury of professionals from the CIS and other countries, whose names will be revealed in the near future.