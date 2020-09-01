Summer transfer window 2020: Done deals in September | Football News







The summer transfer window is open – monitor all the most recent done deals in England and Scotland, in addition to essential relocations overseas.

The window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and closes at 11pm on October 5, with an extra domestic-only window for deals in between the Premier League and EFL running up until Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Keep approximately date with the most recent transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership and the Women’s Super League, and essential relocations throughout Europe, right here.

Don’t forget our everyday Transfer Centre blog site for all the most recent relocations, rumours and most current on transfers from all over the world. You can see August’s Done Deals here

September 1

EFL

Ivan Toney – Peterborough to Brentford, concealed