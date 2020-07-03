Summer tech: recommendations for gadgets, gear, and gizmos

Despite all of the ills and upheavals that 2020 is bringing, there is one or more thing that individuals can celebrate: summer will be here. And while your favorite sports team might be on hiatus, your vacation trip might be canceled, and your family get-together will have to wait, there are still what to enjoy and ways to flake out. The staff of The Verge has gotten together to recommend some of a common gadgets, devices, and gizmos to help you have the best summer possible.

Sitting inside all day ensures that even the absolute most simple and short visits outside can feel sort of magical and otherworldly. It’s fun for me to create my camera, Olympus’ E-M10 Mark II, along for walks therefore i can scope out and capture little moments of beauty on the planet before I climb back to my dwelling. I’d normally do this throughout any summer, but it feels especially worthwhile to do with this peculiar one.

Cameron Faulkner

Writer

If you’re using a bicycle to get around, then a phone mount is a good investment. You can use it to turn your phone in to a bike sat-nav, letting you stay on course around and never having to constantly pull over to the medial side of the street to check guidelines. Personally, I find it crucial for getting anywhere promptly when I’m on two wheels.

For yesteryear six months, I’ve been using Quad Lock’s mounting system to attach my Pixel 3 daily driver to my bike. You get a small mounting point that attaches onto your bike (there certainly are a couple of different choices here, but I have the one which mounts directly onto my bike’s stem), and then you definitely also obtain a phone case that has a mounting socket constructed into its straight back. It’s simple to attach, and once it’s on there, I’ve found it stays put regardless of whether I ride over tarmac, cobblestones, or gravel.

The only potential problem with the system is that it works best if you have a phone that Quad Lock sells a dedicated case for. (These include iPhones as well as Samsung Galaxy, Huawei, and Pixel phones.) There’s a universal fit kit, which you are able to stick on the back of other phones or cases, but it stands apart a little more from the back of one’s phone, and it can reportedly be a little annoying.

Otherwise, my Quad Lock has been a really useful little upgrade for my bike, allowing me to cycle anywhere at a moment’s notice as opposed to having to plan routes beforehand.

Jon Porter

International news writer

The very good news: bicycle sales in the US are soaring, with two-wheelers getting snatched up in record numbers by people wanting to ameliorate their COVID-inspired cabin fever. The bad news: the cars are straight back, too, with many drivers exploiting less-congested streets to speed recklessly. As always, safety is paramount, so when you’re out riding, you should always wear a helmet. As Tracy Jordan would say, “You’ve got to protect your mind grapes.” But why settle for any piece of plastic and hardened foam when you’re able to get something a little smarter?

There is a growing number of bike helmets offering embedded LIGHT EMITTING DIODE lights. Lumos is one popular brand, with three LED modules that allow motorists to see you from most angles. I obtained a chance to check out the Matrix at the NYC Bike Expo a year ago, and I’ve been looking towards the forthcoming Ultra. Cycling experts like this it’s lightweight and well-vented, which makes it perfect for those longer summer rides. I love the fact that it looks cool while keeping me safe (hopefully) from inattentive drivers.

Lumos is doing a Kickstarter for the Ultra, and it hopes to start deliveries by November. The front headlight on the Ultra offers you added illumination, and the trunk lights may even display right and left turn signals. And at only $99, the Lumos Ultra is cheaper than other available choices in the market. For example, a high-quality helmet and some bike lights would easily set you back by $200.

Andrew J. Hawkins

Senior reporter

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is a good gadget that lets you read books outside without having to concern yourself with things like lugging around a thousand-page tome or coping with the potential of wet pages. The Paperwhite’s E Ink screen is very visible outdoors (unlike most phone screens, which may be harder to see in bright sunshine), and the modern Paperwhite is waterproof, meaning it should be in a position to safely handle a splash or even a brief dip in the pool. Happy reading.

Jay Peters

News writer

The Apple Watch isn’t a summer-exclusive gadget, but it’s one I’ll have on me nearly every day this summer — tan lines be damned. By running competitions with my long-distance friends, it keeps me motivated to work through several times weekly while staying connected to them. Given the added oddity of a summer throughout a pandemic, it’s a little extra encouragement to have outside every day for a brief walk.

Kaitlin Hatton

Social media manager

If quarantine has you cultivating an aggressive patio garden, an expandable hose is a nice, much lighter alternative to a conventional heavy rubber hose. It triples long when packed with water, but collapses in to a nice coil that you can store in an old flower pot when empty. This one comes with a nice sprayer nozzle with a variety of flow settings for different pots and gardens.

Helen Havlak

VP

Portable Bluetooth speakers are crucial summer gadgets, and Ultimate Ears makes the best around. They sound great, they look great, and they’re waterproof and weatherproof for wherever you take one. If you’ll need a bigger partner, the Boom 3 or MegaBoom 3 are the ones to go to, perfect adding your preferred music to a picnic in the park, per day at the beach, or perhaps a backyard barbecue. Prefer something a little smaller and cheaper? The Wonderboom has the same benefits however in a more portable and quieter package.

Chaim Gartenberg

News editor

The summer is a fantastic time and energy to take up new hobbies, and learning to fly a drone can be really rewarding and fun! DJI’s Mavic Mini is the perfect beginner drone for new pilots. The features you receive with this little drone (249.5 grams) are impressive. I’ve had flight times hovering just around the 25-minute mark according to weather, and the gimbal and camera are great. I enjoy taking this little guy out to the nearby lake and grabbing some fantastic videos of sunsets over the water. You can even use it handheld if you need a stabilized gimbal shot but don’t have one handy — just turn it on and start recording without taking off! I might highly recommend the Mini Combo for the excess $100 when you have the cash to spare as it includes a case, three batteries, and extra propellers in the event you damage your personal.

Grayson Blackmon

Senior motion designer





I fully expected to get back the Leatherman Free P2 after giving it a fast spin — but with five minutes of practice, it made me a believer. I’ve rarely ever got both hands free, and the P2 may be the first multitool I’ve used that doesn’t need both: every single tool (pliers, scissors, screwdrivers, wire stripper, etc.) can flip in and out one-handed, as a result of a combination of lightly spring-loaded locks and magnetic clasps that keep the otherwise-freely rotating handles closed. When I need to quickly snip a zip-tie on my kid’s new scooter, slice in to a grilled chicken to test doneness, or grab those pliers or drivers without letting go of the item that really needs manipulating, it’s a snap — and flipping around the butterfly knife-like handles is a nice distraction for my constantly fidgeting hands. The pricier P4 also comes with an extra knife and saw blade, but remember that early units didn’t have the P2’s pocket clip.

Sean Hollister

Senior news editor

To me, summer means cherries and cherry pie. After many frustrating (and probably dangerous) years of surgically removing cherry pits with a knife, I finally caved and bought one of these simple cherry pitters. It makes pitting cherries less of a chore and lets me return to baking. Other benefits: it’s inexpensive, doesn’t take up much space within my tiny kitchen, and is incredibly user friendly.

Mary Beth Griggs

Science editor

My sister swears by this collapsible wagon for camping trips. It’s ideal for campsites where in actuality the parking lot is a tiny hike from your own tent or for beach trips or park picnics when you have a great deal to carry. It’s very light and folds to a fairly compact size to squeeze into your car or truck or store in your apartment.

Helen Havlak

I recently bought a hammock, and I’m never going back to any other method of relaxing in a park over the summer. It’s super portable, a breeze to set up, and perfect for just having a lazy Sunday, reading a book and watching the clouds roll by.

Chaim Gartenberg

I haven’t done plenty of camping in the last few years, and my front lawn is indeed tiny that many squirrels disdain to even look at it. Even so, it’s nice to sit outside with a book and something to sip on, say hi to the neighbors (at a suitable distance, of course) and tune in to the occasional bird. While I don’t have room facing my house for a permanent garden chair, I can grab this folding chair any time I want and enjoy a little at-home summer relaxation.

Barbara Krasnoff

Reviews editor