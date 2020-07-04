Summer Romance lands Princess Elizabeth II Stakes | Racing News

Summer Romance (9-1) benefited from an enterprising front-running ride to lift the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Down the field behind Love in the 1000 Guineas, Charlie Appleby’s filly had clearly taken an advance for the outing and William Buick was desperate to assume control from the off.

He set merely a steady pace in front with market leader Cloak Of Spirits racing upsides, and the extended mile heat turned into a sprint down the straight.

Summer Romance fleetingly looked as if she may be headed with two furlongs to run, but she had plenty in reserve and finally came home a cosy winner.