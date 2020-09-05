Summer of protests ends with rallies for and against Trump across U.S. By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Hundreds collect to object the death of Breonna Taylor and other kinds of racial oppressions in Louisville



(Reuters) – A summer of street marches will culminate over the Labor Day vacation weekend with some rallies backing U.S. President Donald Trump, while others continue protests against racial inequality and authorities violence across the nation.

In Louisville, Kentucky, a march in the memory of Breonna Taylor will be held outside the Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:-RRB- racetrack on Saturday as a spectatorless derby unfolds within.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical employee, was eliminated on March 13 by Louisville authorities who rupture into her house with weapons bearing a “no-knock” arrest warrant.

Her death, together with that of George Floyd, a Black male who passed away in May after a white Minneapolis law enforcement officer knelt on his neck, assisted stimulate one of the biggest demonstration motions in the nation’s history, with near-daily protests in cities since.

Trump’s advocates have actually arranged rallies for the weekend, consisting of a strategy by advocates in Georgia to embellish their lorries in American flags and indications and drive loops around Atlanta on Interstate 285 to “show our love and pride for our country and this president,” according …