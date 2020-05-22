Summer holiday hopes face ruin as minister says quarantine will be introduced with no ‘air bridge’

Mr Lewis additionally confirmed The Telegraph’s story that spot checks would be imposed on all travellers getting into the UK as a part of new quarantine measures. He declined to enter particulars, however advised BBC Breakfast it was “part of our plans” and would be reviewed each three weeks.

He mentioned holidaymakers should take into account the impression that quarantine would have on their day without work work, including: “The reality is we are saying to people that if you are going abroad, you will have to look at the fact that you may well need to do quarantine when you come back.”

But the Government has been criticised for failing to deploy quarantine measures sooner, with the previous Border Force boss telling MPs ministers had acted “too late”

Tony Smith, now the chairman of the International Border Management and Technologies Association, advised the house affairs committee: “I used to be stunned that we hadn’t seen earlier measures introduced on the UK border.

“The regular response is that there would be a big introduction of public well being into the ports and borders. That is what we’d usually anticipate.

I’m unsure that’s what has occurred. I believe we have now very a lot, and perhaps rightly, diverted our consideration away from our borders and into the nation, to focus upon the well being and security of our indigenous inhabitants – which is completely comprehensible.

“But I think we may have been able to introduce more incremental steps in other ways that might have reduced the transmission from abroad and I’m afraid, by the time we actually did get round to doing that, it was too late because the virus was already rife in the population.”