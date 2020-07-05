Summer heat reigns across most of Eastern US, Southeast to see days of rain

While the Southeast will get a break due to the clouds and storms this week, most areas to the east of the Rockies will have temperates around or higher 90 degrees for much of this week.

This isn’t record-breaking heat, just above-average summer heat.

While conditions are mostly calm across the nation, severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday over North and South Dakota.

Southeast to see days of sustained rain

A developing storm could keep things stormy this week in the South.

This means some areas will see two to four inches of rain with some isolated higher amounts.

Areas from Georgia to the Carolinas will see bouts of heavy rain through Thursday.

There might be some localized flooding in the Carolinas, but over all this shouldn’t overwhelm anybody, just be primarily a nuisance.