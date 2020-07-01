Summer conscription kicks off in Armenia – Panorama

The summer 2020 military draft has launched in Armenia, with the first conscripts drafted to the compulsory military service on Wednesday, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

In parallel with the appropriate implementation of the summer conscription process in the Republican Central Military Assembly Point, strict anti-coronavirus measures are in spot to prevent the spread of the infection in the military, she said.

All conscripts are tested for Covid-19 before joining the military and engaging in the lottery, the spokeswoman added.

“Thus in the next two months, hundreds of young people, including athletes, musicians and future economists, will wear the uniform of the national army and become soldiers, continuing to keep the borders intact,” Stepanyan said, wishing the best of luck to any or all draftees.

Earlier in June Tovmasyan Charitable Foundation donated a large number of coronavirus tests to the Armenian army, that will be used for testing the conscripts.









