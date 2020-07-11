Summer Beauty makes impressive debut at Newmarket | Racing News

Saeed bin Suroor hopes that he could have a potential top-class performer on his hands in Stunning Beauty after her emphatic debut success in the bet365 Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Shamardal defied her lack of experience to turn what looked a competitive mile contest in to a procession with a clear-cut victory in the hands of champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Hitting the leading on the run down seriously to the final furlong, the 7-1 shot quickly put the race to bed in just a matter of strides before crossing the line four lengths free from runner-up Declaring Love.

Bin Suroor said: “We gave her time as she was weak before. Last month she began to show her class in the mornings with her work.

“She is just a filly we shall maybe locate a Listed race for now. We will keep her to that trip. We might find how she comes back in a week’s time.

“At the finish of the time of year in October, we will might be look at a Group One. We will see just how she works next time. She is a filly that has usually had course – in my opinion she is a good filly, nevertheless we will bring it step by step.

“We don’t have much, but she is OK.”

Motakhayyel followed up their Royal Ascot victory simply by winning typically the bet365 Bunbury Cup and is also now going step up within class

Richard Hannon’s four-year-old travelled very well through and expelled clear beneath Jim Crowley to defeat Sir Busker by three-quarters of a duration.

Hannon said: “He has been a superstar for me. He was a very good horse this past year but this individual lost their way somewhat, so we made a decision to look after him or her with this 12 months in mind. He has been in excellent nick at home also to win the Royal Ascot handicap, you have to be great.

“He clearly still has a bit in hand and is improving and hopefully he will turn out to be a black type horse. I don’t think we will go to the Lennox as we have to be careful about the ground and track with him. He has done well and done his job no matter what.”

Charlie Appleby will now check out Group contest options together with Wedding Dance (2-1) following your daughter associated with Invincible Spirit led house a one-two-three for the Newmarket handler using a three-and-three-quarter-length triumph in the bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Appleby stated: “We weren’t disappointed onto her first start, since she went a nice contest and we a new couple of fillies in the contest that time.

“She had carried out some great homework just before that begin and noticeably she has appear forward because of it, and that is why William (Buick) selected her.

“William stated a mile this coming year will be within her views. She is really a nice, scopey filly and we’ll work again from some thing smart inside the autumn.

“She has a couple of starts under her belt now and the Sweet Solera is something we could definitely have a look at, and further down the line there is the May Hill.”

Owner Alan Spence was paid for making typically the journey for the track following your Roger Varian-trained Establish (10-1) carried their colours in order to glory inside the bet365 Mile Handicap by way of a half a duration.

Varian said: “Alan Spence has received horses with me at night since I began training and is one of the game’s great proponents. It is fantastic to give him or her a nice success at a good meeting plus I’m delighted he has produced the quest up to start to see the horse.

“It exercised well these days as he calm in right behind horses and has got a very good turn of feet.

“I’m not sure if there is something at Goodwood for him, but maybe the Cambridgeshire could be the long-term plan.”

Indie Angel made probably the most of getting excess weight from the girl rivals to achieve a first triumph of the time of year by a couple of and an one fourth lengths inside the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

Trainer John Gosden said in the 11-2 success: “She was a bit unlucky at Doncaster. She was near bottom of the weights today and when you have Nicky Mackay riding at 8st 2lb, it is an advantage on this ground.”