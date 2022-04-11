Summary of the day on the situation in Ukraine The possible events are brief Military situation The number of victims of the rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station has reached 52.

The Pentagon claims that Russia hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a “Point-U” missile.

Ukraine և Russia carried out the third exchange of prisoners. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshuk.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a large ammunition depot near the settlement of Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region was destroyed by high-precision missiles. A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter, a Mi-8 helicopter, as well as a depot for aircraft damage were destroyed at the military airport in the city of Mirgorod, Poltava region. Four Ukrainian drones were shot down near Belogorka, Krasnogorovka and Krutaya Balka by air defense means. The Russian air force fired missiles at 85 Ukrainian military targets, including two command posts, three volley fire rocket launchers, four self-propelled artillery units, two logistics depots, as well as four bases and a concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia continues to prepare for an attack on the east of Ukraine in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the direction of Izium, the enemy carried out unsuccessful attacks on the settlements of Brazhkova and Suligovka. The Russian side continued its offensive operations in the direction of Donetsk. The settlements of Maryanskoye, Novovorontsovka, Novogrigorovka and Shchenkovo ​​were shelled. The settlements of Odessa region continue to be shelled from the territory of Crimea. On April 8, in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Ukrainian armed forces repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed 9 tanks, 7 units of armored vehicles and 5 units of vehicles. During one day, four enemy air targets were hit. two helicopters, one drone and one cruise missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the base of the Ukrainian S-300 system և “Dnepr” battalion was damaged. The Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian S-300 stations at Chugu airport near Starobogdanovka. 8 Ukrainian drones were injured. Since the beginning of the “special operation” in Ukraine, 436 drones, 232 volley fire systems, 2052 tanks and other armored vehicles have been destroyed. The Russian Air Force hit 86 military targets in Ukraine in one day, including two control points.

Eduard Basurin stated that the “nationalists” had seized two foreign ships in the port of Mariupol and were holding the crew captive. Negotiation process Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that the meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will take place after Ukraine wins major battles, including in Donbas. Foreign policy situation According to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, the pressure on Russia should increase, and aid to Ukraine, including military, should increase. “This war will be won on the battlefield,” Borrell wrote on his Twitter account.

The speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has stated that the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell should be relieved of his post after the words that the war in Ukraine “will be won on the battlefield.”

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orb ։n condemns the murders in Bucha and fully supports the international investigation aimed at finding the culprits of the bloodshed.

Immediately after Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will also receive a questionnaire for the preparation of EU membership talks. This was announced by EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhe.

The British Ministry of Defense claims that Russia is conducting recruitments among the population of self-proclaimed Transnistria in order to recruit staff.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account that he had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We have emphasized that all those guilty of war crimes must be individualized and punished. “We discussed anti-Russian sanctions and defense and financial assistance to Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated about the prospects of Ukraine’s membership in the EU. “The process takes years, but in emergency situations we must be ready for non-standard steps.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba stated that Ukraine “pays for the mistake of France and Germany”. According to him, the wrong decisions of Berlin and Paris led to a war against Ukraine. Domestic political situation Boris Johnson arrived in Ki և to meet with Vladimir Zelensky. After the meeting, Johnson announced that Great Britain is preparing a new package of financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

A long curfew is imposed in Odessa. As the local authorities commented, it is conditioned by the Kramatorsk tragedy.

More than 2.6 million people have left Ukraine for Poland since the start of the war. According to the UN, 11.4 million Ukrainians have fled their homes due to the war.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky pardoned 363 convicts who had expressed their willingness to take part in the defense of the country.

Israel has started sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine by “air bridge”. Israeli Ambassador to Kiev Mikhail Brodsky wrote that a total of 6 cargo planes carrying medicines and food will be sent to Ukraine. The first batch has already been delivered.

The damage to the Ukrainian economy from the war could reach $ 1 trillion. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Alexander Griban.

Since the start of the war, almost 2,200 conscripts have been detained on the Ukrainian border trying to leave the country. International press Russian troops are regrouping in eastern Ukraine before attacking Kharkov. This was stated in an interview with CNN by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Major General Kirill Budanov.

The German newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” wrote that Ukraine intends to acquire 35 HMMs of the German defense concern Rheinmetall type Marder. In addition, Ukraine has sent an application to the German Embassy to purchase 1,000 Panzerhaubitze-2000 howitzers.

In an interview with the German newspaper “Handelsblatt”, the head of BOSH, Stefan Khartung, stated that Germany’s refusal to supply Russian gas would lead to a complete cessation of production at Bosch’s plants.

CNN writes that due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden may soon announce their intention to join NATO.

According to Bloomberg, Western governments have frozen about half of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. “Henaket” analytical center

