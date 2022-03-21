A suicide case took place in Yerevan today.

According to Shamshyan.com, at around 06:50, the Mashtots police department received a call that there was a man’s body under the Kiyan bridge.

The police and the investigation department find out the identity of the deceased.

Before the police and investigators arrived, the patrols found out that the deceased, who was a taxi driver, came by taxi and stood on the bridge, got out of the car, threw himself down from the bridge.

The mentioned taxi driver and his car were taken to Mashtots Police Department for clarification.