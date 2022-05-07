A suicide took place in Yerevan today. As reported by Shamshyan.com, at around 01:30, the Mashtots Police Department received a call that there was a body under the Davitashen bridge.
Police and patrols found the body of a 25-30-year-old man under the bridge.
Materials are being prepared in the investigation department, the police and the investigation department are finding out the identity of the deceased.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.