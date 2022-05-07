A suicide took place in Yerevan today. As reported by Shamshyan.com, at around 01:30, the Mashtots Police Department received a call that there was a body under the Davitashen bridge.

Police and patrols found the body of a 25-30-year-old man under the bridge.

Materials are being prepared in the investigation department, the police and the investigation department are finding out the identity of the deceased.