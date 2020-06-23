Suicide bomber kills two at Turkish military base in Somalia

A suicide bomber detonated inside a Turkish military coaching base in Somalia’s capital and killed two individuals, police mentioned Tuesday.

It was the primary time Turkey’s largest abroad military base has been attacked by the al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab extremist group. The Somalia-based group rapidly claimed duty, in keeping with its Radio al-Furqan affiliate.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein mentioned the assault occurred as new military cadets had been doing their morning drills. Col. Ahmednor Abdulle, a Somali military officer, mentioned authorities had been investigating how the bomber managed to sneak into the base.

The Turkish Defense Ministry in an announcement mentioned a Somali citizen was killed and one different particular person was wounded. It mentioned no Turkish personnel had been damage and there was no injury to the barracks.

The ministry condemned the “terrorist organization and its supporters who carried out this cowardly attack” and added: “We will not leave our Somali brothers alone in their fight against terrorist organizations.”