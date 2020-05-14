Suicide bomb in eastern Afghanistan kills five

The assaults triggered worldwide outrage, as pictures emerged of lifeless moms and infants wrapped in blood-soaked blankets.The United Nations Security Council condemned the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks”.

“Deliberately targeting infants, children, mothers and health workers as such is especially abhorrent,” an announcement mentioned.

The maternity wing of the Kabul hospital was run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who later revealed a mom had given start in the course of the extended assault. The authorities blamed the assaults on the Taliban and IS militants, and ordered troops to renew offensive operations.

The Taliban, which denied involvement, later warned they had been “fully prepared” to counter any strikes. The aggressive posturing by each side has threatened an already fragile peace course of pushed by Washington.

In February, Washington and the Taliban agreed a deal saying all international forces would depart the nation over the following yr. Since it was signed the Taliban has not claimed any main assaults in Kabul and different cities, however has usually focused Afghan forces in the provinces.

Afghanistan can be grappling with a public well being disaster triggered by the coronavirus.