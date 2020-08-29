Suha Arafat criticises PA on Israel TV – Middle East Monitor

Suha Arafat, the widow of previous Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President Yasser Arafat, badly criticised the PA on authorities Israeli TV on Thursday.

In an interview with Kan, Arafat criticised the PA management and apologised to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the burning of its flag, in the wake of the statement of the normalisation handle Israel.

Arafat composed on her Instagram profile: “In the name of all the noble Palestinians, I am apologising for the UAE people and leadership for the profanation and burning of their flag in Jerusalem and Palestine and for insulting the symbols of the beloved UAE.”

Arafat validated that it was her very first time speaking on Israeli TV, however she wished to send out a “clear message” to the PA authorities: “If they intended to harm me or any of my family members, I would fight back forcefully.”

The widow of the late Palestinian strongman, who is initially a French resident and has actually been residing in France because the death of her partner, declared: “There are directions issued by [PA President Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen to defame me and call me a traitor.”

“If they tried to open evictions of hell, I would open eviction of hell too … I have the memoirs …