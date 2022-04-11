Everyone knows about the harmful properties of sugar. And what do we know about sugar substitutes? Are all species safe for health? Aysor.am correspondent talked to nutritionist Gayane Shahkhatuni about this issue.



– Gayane, how much sugar should a person consume daily?

– As little as possible, there is no such norm. Glucose does not have this norm, because it is not an extremely important substance for the organism, but it is addictive.

– What are the safest substitutes, what are the most dangerous ones?

– Stevia is the main, organic substitute for sugar. It is a plant with a sweet taste, bio juice is extracted from its stems, or it is dried or crushed in the form of powder և used. But it has a specific bitter taste, many times people say that it is the same, it does not replace sugar.

There is one substitute whose glycemic index is very low compared to sugar with a ratio of 70/15. It is topinambur, the same as artichoke syrup. It has recently become very relevant, and the taste is much closer to sugar. I offer this substitute to my clients.

As for the dangerous substitutes for sugar, I will single out aspartame from them, which has been mentioned in recent research as a carcinogen. Aspartame is widely used in carbonated beverages, as it is quite an affordable substitute. By no means do I want to convey that I recommend for the mother to be inactive.

– Gayane, what is the permissible daily dose of sugar substitutes?

– If it is a stevia that has no glycemic index at all, it can be used in unlimited quantities by everyone. If it is artichoke syrup, then it has a low but glycemic index, it is not desirable to eat in kilograms.

A person of average weight and height can consume about 100 grams a day. But if the person has diabetes or obesity, it should be taken into account in advance, և only a specialist, taking into account the available data, will allow a certain dose.

– Who was instructed to use sugar substitutes?

– Mostly diabetics, people with obesity, as well as those who have decided to lead a healthy lifestyle. More generally, organic sugar substitutes, such as stevia and artichoke syrup, can be used by children, as they are not harmful.

