Sufjan Stevens teams up with Renegade creator Jalaiah Harmon for new music video

Musician Sufjan Stevens was so influenced by Jalaiah Harmon, the teenager who developed the popular Renegade dance that went viral on TikTok previously this year, that he teamed up with the dancer for his new musicvideo

Stevens’ new music video for “Video Game” is based upon the concept that “your worth (invaluable) should never be based on other people’s approval (ephemeral),” hetold Vulture in a statement Harmon, he continued, “epitomizes all of this,” including that he’s “truly inspired by her.”

“So I thought, ‘What if we could get Jalaiah to star in a ‘dance video’ about not wanting to star in a ‘dance video?,’” Stevens stated. “I’m so honored she agreed.”

Although Harmon developed the Renegade dance, she didn’t at first get credit for her work. Charli D’Amelio, the most followed creator on TikTok with almost 80 million fans at the time of this writing, was credited with promoting the dance, according to a New York Times profile ofHarmon The 14- year-old dancer submitted a video carrying out the choreography on Instagram, and while popular, it didn’t remove up until it discovered its method to TikTok.

” I believe I might have gotten cash for it, discounts for it, I might have …