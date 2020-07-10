Suffolk police hunt gang that stole four dogs and 13 puppies

Police are hunting a gang that stole four dogs and 13 puppies after targeting kennels and breeders in broad daylight.

The thieves removed hinges from gates before escaping with the dogs from the Fiveways Kennels in Barton Mills near Mildenhall, Suffolk.

The gang struck between 3.45pm and 6pm yesterday – the afternoon the kennels re-opened after lockdown.

The haul included six five-week-old Labrador puppies and seven Lhasa Apso puppies, and two adult female Lhasa Apso’s.

Two of the 17 dogs stolen in broad daylight by thieves who raided the Fiveways Kennels at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, between 3.45pm and 6pm yesterday

One of the stolen dogs. Suffolk Police believe the same gang may also took a cocker spaniel stolen last Monday and said security measures to prevent thefts includes good locks

A female cockerpoo and female working cocker spaniel, owned by a family who have been the kennels’ first clients since it reopened, were also taken.

The dogs were housed in a purpose-built kennel on the site. It is believed that the thieves approached across fields at a corner.

Kennels owner Jason Francis found the dogs missing when he went along to walk them and found one of the other other dogs with a rope around his neck.

He said: ‘He had demonstrably managed to get from them. We thought this is not right, that he shouldn’t be out.’

Mr Francis said the thieves had squeezed through extensive security measures.

He added: ‘We have the bond with every one of our dogs. They do not care that these dogs have a life and have feelings.

‘It’s just purely money, money, money. They don’t care what are the results to them. That’s the sad fact.’

Mr Francis said that he feared that the Labrador puppies wouldn’t normally survive without their mother who was left by the raiders.

He said there were at the very least two sets of footprints in the mud and evidence that one or two vehicles had parked nearby.

Suffolk Police believe exactly the same gang could also have taken a cocker spaniel stolen last Monday from the garden enclosure on a farm in nearby Holywell Row.

Cocker spaniel Penny, right, who was simply stolen from nearby Holywell Row on Monday by who police fear to be the same gang and one of the 17 dogs stolen yesterday, left

Mr Francis now fears that other kennels and owners might be targeted.

He said: ‘This is going to worsen and worse and worse. It’s likely to become ridiculous.’

Sergeant Brian Calver, a rural crime sergeant from Suffolk Police said: ‘Organised crime groups are actively targeting addresses, with working breeds tending to be those that are favoured by criminals.

‘The loss of any pet may be devastating to owners, with the added trauma of not knowing what type of conditions canine is being afflicted by. We would advise puppy owners to review security of any outdoor kennels.’

Sgt Calver also advised puppy owners to ensure these were not giving out personal details on the web.

He said: ‘Consider your security on social networking and avoid giving away details that may possibly highlight your address and the fact there is a dog which may be appealing to thieves.

One of the 17 dogs stolen yesterday. Mr Francis said the thieves had managed to get through extensive security measures

‘We would encourage one to be vigilant of suspicious persons seen around addresses, or any cold callers. Please report such activity, with descriptions of the individuals and their vehicles, as well as sharing those concerns on local watch groups.’

The two female Lhasa Apsos stolen from Barton Mills were black-and-white and honey-and-white.

One of the Lhasa Apso puppies was honey-coloured, while five were black-and-white, three of them make and two female.

Two of the labrador puppies were yellow-coloured males and one other four were black, two of them male and two female.

The female working cocker spaniel was three years old and chocolate coloured as the grey and white cockapoo was between two-and-three-years-old.

The seven-year-old cocker spaniel was stolen from Holywell Row between 1pm and 2.20pm on Monday is called Penny. She is black with a white bib and lip markings.

Suffolk Police said security measures to prevent thefts includes top quality locks and lighting. Owners should also consider CCTV and sensors being an early aware of the presence of intruders.

Gardens should also be well secured with fencing or hedges, while gates should be kept locked.

Owners are advised to not leave dogs out in open gardens and yards when they aren’t at home and, if possible, they must be brought in to the house over night.

A Suffolk Police statement added: ‘Ensure your puppy is chipped and, if neutered, mark the dog’s tag as a result as this makes them less appealing to thieves that may want to steal them for breeding.

‘When out walking, in the event that you let your pet off the lead, never let it to leave your sight.’

Anyone with information about the Barton Mills incident should contact police quoting crime reference 37/38708/20.