Suez Canal back open after crews free giant ship blocking it

The Ever Given container ship has been dislodged and is now floating after blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week. CNN’s Ben Wedeman takes a look at how crews managed to dislodge the massive ship from the vital shipping channel.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
President Biden says war against the coronavirus pandemic is ‘far from won’
Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Seana Smith, and Jessica Smith discuss the latest statements from President Biden regarding the coronavirus pandemic as he increases his...
Ian Somerhalder GUSHES Over TVD ‘Marital’ Bond With Paul Wesley!
In a new interview, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley opened up about their friendship, their new joint business venture, and a possible return to...
Video shows stern of ship dislodged from Suez Canal bank
The Ever Given ship blocking the Suez Canal has been mostly dislodged as authorities plan to fully refloat it at high tide, the chairman...
U.S. Dairy Export Council CEO & President discusses the industry and climate
Krysta Harden, U.S. Dairy Export Council CEO & President joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the dairy sector and its impact on...
Biotech is ‘the superhero of the pandemic’: investor
Antoine Papiernik, managing partner at Sofinnova Partners, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss trends in biotech and impacts the pandemic had on scientific discoveries.