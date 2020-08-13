Sudden sewing boom has sewing machine sellers scrambling

Sellers are doing everything they can to keep up with a sudden surge in demand, but they still can’t keep pace.

While homebound families looking for ways to fill the time are turning to old-school crafting activities like sewing, a more obvious trigger for the sewing boom is the coronavirus-fueled necessity for face masks.

“The sewing fervor really erupted in April, almost immediately after the CDC said everyone should wear face masks,” said Jeff Fuller, vice president of marketing for Tacony Corporation. “It was a Friday when the new guidelines were announced. By Monday, we saw the largest spike in sewing machine demand we’ve ever seen.”

Tacony Corp., in St. Louis, Missouri is a wholesale supplier of Baby Lock sewing machines to hundreds of independent sellers nationwide.

Fuller said demand jumped “five to eight times” in April. In recent months, he said, the surge has calmed somewhat but the run on all kinds of sewing machines — from entry level to high end — continues to be strong. “No one in our industry expected this huge spike in sales,” said Fuller. As suppliers were caught off guard by the demand, they found themselves running short of inventory. Walmart WMT Even, the world’s largest retailer, was left scrambling and went from having a 100-day supply of sewing machines to just five days worth of inventory in only 24 hours, according to the retailer. Walmart said demand continues to be high and it’s working with suppliers to increase its inventory of…

Read The Full Article