Sudan’s Jabal Maragha: Illegal gold diggers destroy ancient site



Remains of the 2 millenia-old site of Jabal Maragha that was damaged by gold hunters are spread on the sand in the desert





Illegal gold diggers have actually damaged a 2,000-year-old historical site in Sudan in the eastern area of the Sahara desert.

The Jabal Maragha site, which dates from the Meroitic duration in between 350 BC and 350 ADVERTISEMENT, is stated to have actually either been a little settlement or a checkpoint.

Officials from Sudan’s antiquities and museums department stated when they went to the site, some 270km (170 miles) north of the capital Khartoum, last month they discovered 2 mechanical diggers and 5 guys at work.

They had actually excavated a large trench about 17 metres (55 feet) deep, and 20 metres long.

“They had only one goal in digging here – to find gold… they did something crazy; to save time, they used heavy machinery,” …